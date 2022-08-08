RET faction rally for female KZN premier
The province is set to have its first female premier
The ANC’s decision to field three female candidates for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premiership position is a strategic move meant to garner women voters, demonstrate unity within the party and attract investors to the province.
As the ANC in KZN is set to announce its premier candidate today following the resignation of Sihle Zikalala last week, political analysts say the party’s provincial leadership wants to be seen as an agent for gender transformation heading into the 2024 national and provincial elections...
