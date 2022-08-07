The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is probing suspected wasteful expenditure incurred by the department of public works during the refurbishment of a parliamentary building.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was set to investigate four other contracts for “unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department”. He said the alleged irregularities took place before May 22 2009.
Refurbishment of parliamentary building sparks SIU probe
Image: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is probing suspected wasteful expenditure incurred by the department of public works during the refurbishment of a parliamentary building.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was set to investigate four other contracts for “unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department”. He said the alleged irregularities took place before May 22 2009.
SIU probes 'corruption and maladministration' at Fort Hare University
“These projects include a probe into a contract of an official accommodation, residential accommodation, residences of sessional official refurbishment, Marks Building external renovations and total refurbishment of the 6th floor of parliament noted as 90 Plein Street.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos