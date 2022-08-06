“This trend will end on the day the ANC loses power in this province. That will be the day when youth employment, economic development, quality education, proper health care, meaningful service delivery, a return to the rule of law, fighting crime and lawlessness, food security and social services, good road infrastructure and maintenance of existing infrastructure, water provision, waste management services, environmental protection and tourism upliftment, and proper recognition of the role of traditional leadership will all be restored to the provincial agenda, and become the primary objectives of the government of KwaZulu-Natal.”
The IFP wished Zikalala well.
“For now, we can only wish Zikalala well in his future endeavours, and hope that his departure will not amount to more instability in government. We await the new premier, who we will hold accountable for all the outstanding investigations,” the IFP said.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation long overdue, says IFP
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has welcomed former premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation.
The party on Saturday described Zikalala’s departure as long overdue. Zikalala resigned after being defeated at the recent ANC provincial conference.
“The writing was on the wall following Zikalala’s embarrassing defeat at the ANC KZN provincial conference two weeks ago and his unceremonious treatment by conference,” the party said.
“Zikalala’s ejection from the office of premier will bring relief to the people of KwaZulu-Natal in a variety of ways, as it is the beginning of the final ejection of the ANC in 2024 by the people of this province.
The IFP said it was concerning that “whenever the ANC meets at its elective conferences the primary objective has become the unseating of a sitting premier and not the needs of the people of this province”.
“This has become an endemic trend for ANC conferences in this province and does not benefit the people of KwaZulu-Natal in any way,” the statement reads.
