×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lesotho apologises to SA for criminal activities of its citizens

Prime minister Majoro apologises to Ramaphosa

By 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 05 August 2022 - 07:39

The prime minister of Lesotho has written a letter of apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing regret over criminal acts committed by Basotho in SA with his government even offering to foot the bill for the prosecution of those implicated.

This is according to Lesotho government spokesperson and minister of communications, science and technology Sam Rapapa, who was addressing a press conference in Maseru yesterday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele