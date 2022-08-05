Lesotho apologises to SA for criminal activities of its citizens
Prime minister Majoro apologises to Ramaphosa
By 'Marafaele Mohloboli - 05 August 2022 - 07:39
The prime minister of Lesotho has written a letter of apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing regret over criminal acts committed by Basotho in SA with his government even offering to foot the bill for the prosecution of those implicated.
This is according to Lesotho government spokesperson and minister of communications, science and technology Sam Rapapa, who was addressing a press conference in Maseru yesterday...
