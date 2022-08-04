×

South Africa

Residents clash with police and close all roads to Kagiso in illegal mining protest

04 August 2022 - 10:52
Police clash with residents of Kagiso on the West Rand.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

All roads leading to Kagiso, on the West Rand, have been closed by angry residents protesting against illegal mining.

Residents have blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks, forcing police to divert traffic.

The corner of Randfontein Road and Giba Street has become a battle ground between police who fired rubber bullets at residents throwing rocks at them.

There has been a sharp focus on illegal mining on the West Rand after the rape of eight women at West Village in Krugersdorp last week.

Residents in West Rand areas have been complaining about the high levels of crime which they say is caused by illegal miners.

One of the residents, Neo Thole, said: "It is very difficult to walk at night here because people get mugged. Zama zamas also raid taverns and rob people there."

This is a developing story.

