The R320m corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others is expected to proceed to trial next year.

The trial‚ which was set down at the Durban high court from July 18 until the end of August‚ has hit a number of snags with some of the accused unable to pay their lawyers.

Last week lawyers for Sandile Ngcobo‚ deputy head of supply chain management‚ Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza — wife of suspended municipal manager Sipho Nzuza‚ who is also an accused in the matter — and Zithulele Mkhize said their clients did not have enough money to pay legal fees.

A similar scenario played out on Monday when attorney Carl van der Merwe‚ representing Bongani Dlomo and his wife Khoboso‚ directors of Omphile Thabang Projects‚ a company that benefited from the illegal contract‚ withdrew his representation.