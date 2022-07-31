SA will no longer receive Covid-19 daily updates.
The health department announced the end of Covid-19 daily reporting on Sunday, which has been in place since 2020 by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of the disease, coupled with declining Covid-19 case numbers, “the department together with the NICD have reassessed the existing reporting structures, and agreed that it is justifiable to allow the majority of members of the reporting structures to return to their permanent jobs on a full-time basis.
“This means the department will, with effect from August 1 (Monday), publish the Covid-19 surveillance data on a weekly basis, but continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Health department announces end of Covid-19 daily reports
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases will now publish data on a weekly basis but this doesn't mean the pandemic is over
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign
Mohale said the decision did not mean the pandemic was over and vaccination services would remain accessible at designated sites, including some public health facilities.
“Until such time that the World Health Organisation announces that the pandemic is over, we urge people to vaccinate and continue to do everything possible to keep themselves safe against the current and future variants of concern.
“The NICD supports the decision and concurs that the current phase of the pandemic no longer requires daily Covid-19 updates. The public should be mindful that disease trends and weekly surveillance data largely inform health policies.
“Therefore, the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will continue reporting Covid-19 surveillance data as per normal, with the data being published in the existing weekly surveillance reports,” said Mohale.
TimesLIVE
