South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses members at party's 9th anniversary

By TimesLIVE - 30 July 2022 - 14:40

EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if the survival and growth of the party are dependent on Malema solely and if the party has a chance of staying in power should he step down as leader.  

Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says Thabo Mbeki had no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa’s leadership failures because he had endorsed him in the past.
4 days ago

EFF to 'shut the country down' in effort to remove Ramaphosa from office

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will embark on a national shutdown in an effort to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.
2 weeks ago

