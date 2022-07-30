EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.
The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if the survival and growth of the party are dependent on Malema solely and if the party has a chance of staying in power should he step down as leader.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses members at party's 9th anniversary
EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.
The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if the survival and growth of the party are dependent on Malema solely and if the party has a chance of staying in power should he step down as leader.
TimesLIVE
Mbeki has no moral authority to call out Ramaphosa, says Malema
EFF to 'shut the country down' in effort to remove Ramaphosa from office
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos