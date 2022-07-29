×

South Africa

Shabangu changed many lives with his gift, mourners told

Arts fraternity hails talented actor

29 July 2022 - 08:48
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Some of the actors who attended Mncedisi Shabangu's memorial service at KaNyamazane.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Actor Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu was naturally gifted and respected his African roots.

Shabangu, 49, who died earlier this week, was remembered at a memorial service held at KaNyamazane, outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

His brother Mthokozisi Shabangu said Shabangu was a people's person who was celebrated by the community of KaNyamazane and across the country.

“We are here to celebrate his life, not to cry.” said Mthokozisi. 

Arts colleagues Charles Phasha and Vuyisile Mshudulu paid tribute to Shabangu, saying he was talented.

Some of the actors who attended Mncedisi Shabangu's memorial service at KaNyamazane. From left - Charles Phasha, Sibusiso Black Madondo and Vuyisile Mshudulu.
Image: Mandla Khoza

“Mncedisi was sharp, kind and a good reader. He would relate to any situation he came across and stayed focused on his work... He would remind me of my lines and would quote me straight. We would laugh about that and that's when I saw his naturalist behaviour,” said Phasha.

Mshudulu said Shabangu changed many lives with his gift.

“He had a gift in music and sometimes you would be conflicted on which [he was strong at] between his storytelling and music. He understood South African music.

“He was a person who would be always prepared for any set. He passed on peacefully as he was a peaceful person and we are here to show the family that it is not only them who lost a son but we also lost a friend and a teacher,” said Mshudulu. 

Shabangu will be buried in KaNyamazane on Saturday. The service will be held at Alliance Church. 

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

