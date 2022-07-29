Rubbish piles up in Ekurhuleni
Broken down trucks wait for budget to be fixed in workshops
The Ekurhuleni municipality is facing a waste collection backlog in some of its major towns following the breakdown of 10 of its 15 waste trucks.
Areas such as Boksburg, Germiston, Benoni and Kempton Park have had waste piling up for nearly three weeks...
