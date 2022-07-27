A suspect is due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with a murder spree on July 16.
According to the office of the provincial police commissioner in the Western Cape, he was arrested on Monday evening during a tracing operation in Khayelitsha.
The incident occurred on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntengu streets in Site C Khayelitsha.
Three male victims — Kwezi Mphummzi, 34, Mveleli Nobuzana, 36, and Howard Mjamba, 50 — were gunned down.
The suspect has a previous conviction for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in 2017.
Police said detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are seeking the suspect's alleged accomplices.
Suspect due in court for ‘killing three in gun attack’ in Khayelitsha
Police hunting accomplices
Image: 123RF
