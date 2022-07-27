×

South Africa

Suspect due in court for ‘killing three in gun attack’ in Khayelitsha

Police hunting accomplices

27 July 2022 - 12:46
Three men were allegedly gunned down by the suspect. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A suspect is due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with a murder spree on July 16.

According to the office of the provincial police commissioner in the Western Cape, he was arrested on Monday evening during a tracing operation in Khayelitsha.

The incident occurred on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntengu streets in Site C Khayelitsha.

Three male victims — Kwezi Mphummzi, 34, Mveleli Nobuzana, 36, and Howard Mjamba, 50 — were gunned down.

The suspect has a previous conviction for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in 2017.

Police said detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are seeking the suspect's alleged accomplices. 

TimesLIVE

