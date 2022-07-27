Gardee murder suspect 'confessed to pulling the trigger'
Cop tells court Mkhatshwa poses danger to witnesses
The investigating officer in the Hillary Gardee murder case has told the Nelspruit magistrate's court that Sipho Mkhatshwa is the one who shot her.
Col Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi told the court during Mkhatshwa bail hearing on Tuesday that they were in possession of a confession statement that he made. ..
