ANC says members fingered in state capture report must appear before party's integrity commission

ANC members implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry’s state capture report will be given two months to present themselves before the party’s integrity commission.
This is according to the ANC’s head of policy Jeff Radebe who made the announcement on Wednesday while discussing the party’s position on the state capture report.
Radebe said the work was expected to start at the end of August, with the ANC’s integrity commission expected to complete the work in six months.
Radebe was speaking at the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House on the discussion document emanating from the work done by the task team established to consider and advise on the organisation’s response on the recommendations made by the commission of inquiry chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
The Zondo commission made damning findings against some senior ANC members, including stating that those who held government posts such as minister, both current and former, allegedly participated and encouraged the looting of state resources.
Zondo also alleged that former president Jacob Zuma was an enabler of state capture, adding he created the impression that SA was up for sale.
Radebe said that in line with the 54th ANC conference resolutions, individuals implicated in the report must present themselves to the party's integrity commission.
“The ANC task team on state capture will make recommendations where there are findings of weaknesses or lapses by the ANC. The ANC will, among others, review its policies with respect to cadre deployment.
“Thirdly, individuals implicated in the commission's report must immediately take the initiative and present themselves to the integrity commission within two months.”
Radebe said about 200 names of current and former ANC members had been identified in the 5,000-page state capture report.
He said the work now begins for the task team as well as the integrity committee to determine out of those 200 names who needed to appear before the ANC’s commission.
“I don’t know if you have read the Zondo report… the task team has been able to see over 200 names. So I suppose therefore at the time when we have identified all those and indicated it to the secretary-general’s office and the integrity commission, the two months will start.”
