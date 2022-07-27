ANC proposes complete overhaul of immigration
Home affairs minister wants board and court to deal with migrants
Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says gaps in SA's immigration policies have created a free-for-all, resulting in the country dishing out services to foreign nationals at no cost.
As the ANC heads to its policy conference this weekend, the party is proposing a complete overhaul of the immigration system. It says the existing gaps have overburdened some sectors including being abused by those wanting citizenship...
