×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC proposes complete overhaul of immigration

Home affairs minister wants board and court to deal with migrants

27 July 2022 - 07:45
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says gaps in SA's immigration policies have created a free-for-all, resulting in the country dishing out services to foreign nationals at no cost.

As the ANC heads to its policy conference this weekend, the party is proposing a complete overhaul of the immigration system. It says the existing gaps have overburdened some sectors including being abused by those wanting citizenship...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial