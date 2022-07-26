A 33-year-old male patient has fallen to his death from the seventh floor of the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein.
The man was transferred to the hospital from Dr JS Moroka District Hospital on July 17 after he sustained burns to his face, neck, right shoulder and left hand.
“His condition was assessed at Dr JS Moroka Hospital and he was deemed to need care and attention at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital due to inhalation and the physical location of the burns,” said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.
He said the patient did not have respiratory complications and continued with face-mask oxygen while at the hospital.
“The patient was not confused at any point and did not exhibit signs of alcohol or substance withdrawal. He remained fully conscious and was interactive with ward staff. There was no suicidal ideation and and no psychosis,” said Mvambi.
Patient falls to death from seventh floor of Free State hospital
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
He said on Friday at around 3.30am a member of the security services reported to the after-hours office that a male patient was lying on a floor in a pool of blood in a corridor leading to the admissions office.
After-hour matrons responded and notified the head nurse and the CEO.
“The police were informed immediately after confirming the identification of the patient. The police arrived followed by the criminal investigation detective and forensics team.”
The forensic team removed the body from the scene and the family was informed about the incident.
“The family accepted what happened and were offered psychosocial support.”
Mvambi said an independent investigation by police and forensic teams is under way.
TimesLIVE
