×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Electrical trips in 'heavy mist conditions': Load-shedding may be implemented at short notice

Five generating units down at Kriel power station

25 July 2022 - 11:44
Eskom says electrical faults tripped five generating units at Kriel power station, removing 2,000MW from the system. Stock photo.
Eskom says electrical faults tripped five generating units at Kriel power station, removing 2,000MW from the system. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Phive 015

Eskom says more than 2,000MW of generation capacity has been removed from the network after an electrical fault tripped five generating units at Kriel power station on Monday morning.

The power utility has warned that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further capacity losses occur.

“During the early hours of this morning, there were two electrical faults in quick succession in the high-voltage yard at Kriel power station.

"The fault, which appears to be related to the heavy mist conditions experienced at the time, is under investigation.

"The first fault caused units 1, 2 and 3 of the power station to trip, while the second fault tripped units 4 and 5. Unit 6 was offline at the time. The incident removed more than 2,000MW of generation capacity from the network,” it said.

Eskom said while some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service during the day, these will take time to load to full capacity.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity during the day, or some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load-shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice.

“We currently have 1,018MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,022MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The power utility said its teams are working hard to return as many of the units to service as possible.

TimesLIVE

Eskom notes increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit purchases amid load-shedding

As South Africans battle rolling blackouts, Eskom has noted an increase in nonpayment of electricity bills and illicit electricity purchases.
News
4 days ago

Tshwane disconnects 800 illegal electricity connections, seizes R400k of stolen infrastructure

The City of Tshwane says it has removed an estimated R400,000 of electrical material during its operation to disconnect 800 illegal connections at ...
News
4 days ago

Eskom faces growing financial strain, S&P Global says

Eskom faces increased financial pressure from lower than anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and the impact of labour disruptions, all which ...
News
5 days ago

DA rejects Eskom’s application for 32.7% tariff increase during ongoing load-shedding

Eskom says it needs “reasonable tariff increases” to address financial sustainability and liquidity challenges.
News
6 days ago

Fraud, corruption made it hard for Tutuka to work properly: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a high-powered oversight visit to one of Eskom’s troubled power stations on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...