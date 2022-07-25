Cyril braves frosty welcome, calls for unity in the ANC
Victorious Taliban faction pushing for Mkhize presidency
By Nomazima Nkosi and Bafana Nzimande - 25 July 2022 - 07:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference underlined deep divisions in the party as he faced hostility from some delegates.
Ramaphosa was met with boos and the singing of wenzen’uZuma — a song sung in support of former president Jacob Zuma — as he arrived inside the plenary at the Olive Convention Centre yesterday. Though Ramaphosa appeared unfazed, it was the first time he had encountered such hostile reception at a party conference...
