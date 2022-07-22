×

WATCH LIVE | ANC KZN provincial conference

By SowetanLIVE - 22 July 2022 - 16:49

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has finally started after delays caused by regions holding their members back from registering.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli had initially committed that conference would start at 10am on Friday but by 1.30pm the meeting had not yet kicked off.

