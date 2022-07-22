Rape scandal rocks Tshwane Police Academy
The accused allegedly raped the 25-year-old woman last Saturday where he works as an instructor
A 45-year-old police sergeant has appeared in court in connection with the rape of a trainee at the Tshwane Police Academy.
The accused allegedly raped the 25-year-old woman last Saturday where he works as an instructor.
