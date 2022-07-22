×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rape scandal rocks Tshwane Police Academy

The accused allegedly raped the 25-year-old woman last Saturday where he works as an instructor

22 July 2022 - 07:28
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

A 45-year-old police sergeant has appeared in court in connection with the rape of a trainee at the Tshwane Police Academy.

The accused allegedly raped the 25-year-old woman last Saturday where he works as an instructor...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released