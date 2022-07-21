×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Call for more Africans to register as stem cell donors

Statistics show only 30% of blacks are contributors

21 July 2022 - 10:32
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Only 0.04% of South Africans are registered as stem cell donors and of that, only 30% are of African descent.

This was revealed by Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdateir (DKMS), a non-profit donor centre which helps sick people find bone marrow donors.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released