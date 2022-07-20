Kaligan hopes to “beat some record times”.
WATCH | KZN boy clocks up TikTok views with Rubik’s Cube skills
Young speedcuber loves the challenge
Image: supplied
About 1.7-million people have watched a KwaZulu-Natal boy solve a Rubik’s Cube on TikTok.
Aldren Kaligan, 11, of Amanzimtoti, became a TikTok sensation less than 72 hours after his aunt, Vanessa Ganasen, posted a video of him solving the colourful plastic puzzle with ease.
The grade 6 pupil told TimesLIVE on Wednesday he received his first Rubik’s Cube from his dad as a reward for good behaviour.
“It was the first time I touched a cube. I became curious and started trying to solve it.”
Kaligan now owns six versions of the plastic 3D puzzle.
“I have a 2x2, a 3x3, a square-1, a skewb, a pyraminx and a megaminx.
“It improves my memory and teaches patience. More than that, I enjoy trying to beat my personal best time, which is challenging. It’s also addictive. Besides school, I carry my cubes wherever I go.”
Kaligan had asked his aunt for a long time to share his videos online. On Sunday, she complied.
“All I wanted was to share the fun with others my age. I didn’t think the videos would be trending. When my mom told me I had over one million views, I was super excited. I’m not allowed to use TikTok but mom allowed me to read the comments. I couldn’t believe how much love was sent from all across the world. I’m grateful to every single person who watched, shared, liked and commented on my videos,” he said.
Kaligan hopes to “beat some record times”.
“First nationally then internationally, and build my Rubik’s collection. Not just as showpieces, but master the art of solving each one. Since we're speaking about Rubik's Cubes, I would definitely one day want to be the new world record holder in the 3x3 division. The SA version of Feliks Zemdegs,” he said.
According to Wikipedia, Feliks Zemdegs is an Australian Rubik’s Cube speedsolver. He is the only speedcuber to win the World Cube Association World Championship twice, winning in 2013 and 2015, and has set more than 100 world records across speedcubing events.
Kaligan’s advice to those who want to try solving a Rubik’s Cube is to keep practising and be patient and dedicated.
