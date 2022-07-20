×

South Africa

Suspects bomb ATM in Pretoria but flee without cash

20 July 2022 - 15:22
The ATM was reported damaged. File photo.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

An unknown number of suspects who allegedly bombed an Absa ATM in Pretoria Gardens fled without cash.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police acted swiftly after receiving information on Saturday morning about an ATM bombing at the corner of Schurmanns Avenue and Lotty Street.

“On arrival, police found an Absa ATM damaged, no-one at the scene, no injuries reported and nothing reported taken from the ATM,” he said.

Only the ATM was reported damaged.

Masondo said a case of endangering life and property by means of an explosion was opened at Hercules police station.

“No-one arrested yet. SA Police Service in Hercules pleading to anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact SAPS on 08600-10111 or contact local police.”

TimesLIVE

Businessman 'kingpin' behind robbery of Malamulele police station

A well-known local businessman who is among 10 men arrested for the brazen robbery at Malamulele police station is believed to be the ring leader of ...
News
5 months ago

Police suspect ATM bombing breakthrough after seizing explosives

Police said they may have averted ATM or cash-in-transit bombings by recovering explosives from an abandoned house in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
7 months ago

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released