The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed communities for holding service delivery protests which marred the start of the third school term in some parts of the province on Tuesday.
While teaching and learning kicked off smoothly in most parts of the province, the Uthukela and Zululand districts were affected by protest actions.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “As we welcome back our pupils, we take a very dim view on those communities who target our schools if they have service delivery protests.
“We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the action by some communities of closing schools if they have issues with the school.”
Mshengu called on communities to work with the department to ensure “schools are safe havens for quality teaching and learning”.
He urged pupils to double their efforts to ensure they were ready for final examinations.
KZN’s start of new school term marred by service delivery protests
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
