First UBE spinal surgery performed in Cape Town

A spinal surgery that has been hailed as revolutionary as it expedites the recovery process has been performed for the first time in SA.
Dr Shawn Venter successfully completed the new unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) surgery.
“UBE brings together the specialist fields of orthopaedics and neurosurgery, combining elements of both into a single procedure.
“It embraces the camera system used in knee and shoulder keyhole surgery – done through very small incisions – with minor adjustments, but enables the surgeon to use the conventional and familiar open neurosurgical spinal decompression and fusion equipment to perform the surgery,” said Venter, an orthopaedic spinal surgeon who practices at Netcare Kuils River Hospital in Cape Town.
Venter went through international training under Prof Hayati Aygün to do the procedure, which can be done with existing machinery.
“This is a perfect marriage between extraordinary visuals of the spinal and neural anatomy, and the skill and finesse of neurosurgical techniques on the spine.
“The left hand operates the camera system and the right hand operates the neurosurgical spinal equipment.
“As this equipment is already widely used throughout the country, surgeons in both private and public sectors will be able to perform this surgery cost effectively, as no investment needs to be made in advanced technology,” he said.
Venter said the procedure ensures reduced tissue trauma and no muscle damage from large incisions.
This means there will be less down time and rehabilitation.
“The first patient to undergo the procedure we recently performed here at Netcare Kuils River Hospital had a herniated disc causing severe leg pain that radiated from the back through the spine and into the leg.
“Following the surgery, the patient experienced pain relief immediately and was discharged the next morning.
“UBE also gives us the ability to see what we previously could not, with unmatched capabilities compared to certain other types of spinal surgery, as the camera system allows for high definition visuals of anatomical structures as well as visuals of areas that would be considered no-man’s-land with other surgical techniques,” said Venter.
He added that the procedure also had less risk of infection and was safer for people with a high risk of anaesthesia complications.
“It is important to note that while UBE is a very versatile technique, some spinal conditions are still best treated with open surgery.
“In this way UBE should be seen as supplementary to other spinal surgical techniques, such as minimal invasive surgery, open front/back spinal fusions, revision spinal fusion surgery and deformity correction surgery,” Venter said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
First UBE spinal surgery performed in Cape Town
Revolutionary method needs no new advanced technology
Image: SUPPLIED
A spinal surgery that has been hailed as revolutionary as it expedites the recovery process has been performed for the first time in SA.
Dr Shawn Venter successfully completed the new unilateral biportal endoscopic (UBE) surgery.
“UBE brings together the specialist fields of orthopaedics and neurosurgery, combining elements of both into a single procedure.
“It embraces the camera system used in knee and shoulder keyhole surgery – done through very small incisions – with minor adjustments, but enables the surgeon to use the conventional and familiar open neurosurgical spinal decompression and fusion equipment to perform the surgery,” said Venter, an orthopaedic spinal surgeon who practices at Netcare Kuils River Hospital in Cape Town.
Venter went through international training under Prof Hayati Aygün to do the procedure, which can be done with existing machinery.
“This is a perfect marriage between extraordinary visuals of the spinal and neural anatomy, and the skill and finesse of neurosurgical techniques on the spine.
“The left hand operates the camera system and the right hand operates the neurosurgical spinal equipment.
“As this equipment is already widely used throughout the country, surgeons in both private and public sectors will be able to perform this surgery cost effectively, as no investment needs to be made in advanced technology,” he said.
Venter said the procedure ensures reduced tissue trauma and no muscle damage from large incisions.
This means there will be less down time and rehabilitation.
“The first patient to undergo the procedure we recently performed here at Netcare Kuils River Hospital had a herniated disc causing severe leg pain that radiated from the back through the spine and into the leg.
“Following the surgery, the patient experienced pain relief immediately and was discharged the next morning.
“UBE also gives us the ability to see what we previously could not, with unmatched capabilities compared to certain other types of spinal surgery, as the camera system allows for high definition visuals of anatomical structures as well as visuals of areas that would be considered no-man’s-land with other surgical techniques,” said Venter.
He added that the procedure also had less risk of infection and was safer for people with a high risk of anaesthesia complications.
“It is important to note that while UBE is a very versatile technique, some spinal conditions are still best treated with open surgery.
“In this way UBE should be seen as supplementary to other spinal surgical techniques, such as minimal invasive surgery, open front/back spinal fusions, revision spinal fusion surgery and deformity correction surgery,” Venter said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
WATCH| This teen’s comic books unmask the superpowers of children with disabilities
Radiology leads the drive to save time, and lives – and time could mean the difference between life and death
WATCH | Bringing the benefits of scuba diving therapy to the surface
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos