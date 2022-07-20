×

South Africa

First black dentist at UWC celebrates 32 years of excellence in medicine

UWC graduate Kharivhe reunites with his 21 classmates

20 July 2022 - 09:09
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

The first black dentist to graduate out of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) is celebrating 32 years of excellence in medicine.

Dr Rhova Kharivhe and 21 of his classmates, who graduated just before the end of apartheid in 1994, reunited for the first time last month.  The university invited them for a reunion and to celebrate being part of the largest alumni of dentistry in SA. ..

