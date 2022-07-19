×

South Africa

Cans of love to feed the poor sets record on Mandela Day

35,700 cans also placed by 600 volunteers in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2022 - 09:24
The Madiba mosaic was created with 56,636 cans of food.
Image: Supplied

A mosaic created entirely out of food cans, with every can set aside afterwards to be donated to communities in need, was built in Cape Town for Mandela Day.

The Ladles of Love initiative broke the world record for a mosaic of cans, with the previous record held by DoorDash in the US, which stood at 52.39 square metres, said supporting partner Good Hope FM.

The team in Cape Town created a mosaic measuring 24.975-metres x 18.92-metres (about 472.5 square metres), as a tribute to Madiba.

It took a total of six hours and 56,636 cans to create.

The event took place in Cape Town at the city's convention centre on Monday.

In Johannesburg, 600 Ladles of Love volunteers created a mosaic flag at Nelson Mandela Square with 35,700 cans of food. They also raked in donations of 1.3 tonnes of chopped vegetables, 11,000 sandwiches and 3,000 loaves of bread.

In Johannesburg, 600 Ladles of Love volunteers created a mosaic flag from cans.
Image: Nelson Mandela Square via Facebook

TimesLIVE

