Feisty Duarte lauded by president and peers at funeral
Speakers praise her role and personality
President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte for her bravery, calling for the nation to follow in her footsteps as the country is facing a time that needs people of her courage and selflessness.
Delivering the eulogy at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday where Duarte was laid to rest, Ramaphosa described her as a leader who championed the cause of those who where oppressed. ..
Feisty Duarte lauded by president and peers at funeral
Speakers praise her role and personality
President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte for her bravery, calling for the nation to follow in her footsteps as the country is facing a time that needs people of her courage and selflessness.
Delivering the eulogy at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday where Duarte was laid to rest, Ramaphosa described her as a leader who championed the cause of those who where oppressed. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos