×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dozen accused in dock after wave of crime in Alex

18 July 2022 - 12:38
A dozen men have appeared in court in connection with a spate of crime in Alexandra last week.
A dozen men have appeared in court in connection with a spate of crime in Alexandra last week.
Image: Belinda Pheto

Twelve men appeared in court on Monday in connection with a spate of murders and robberies in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, last week.

The case was postponed by the magistrate’s court to July 25 for bail investigations, which will include their address verification and profiling.

The 12, between the ages of 18 and 35, are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggregating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of stolen goods.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said police had arrested 13 people, but they could not charge the 13th suspect as he could not be linked to the crimes.

The area saw a spate of crime last week, during which 10 people were shot and robbed of their belongings in different areas. Six of the victims died.

TimesLIVE

‘I did not realise my brother had also been shot’

The brother of one of the six people who were gunned down in Alexandra did not realise that his sibling was dead as he assisted those who were ...
News
7 hours ago

Cele promises more policemen and vehicles for fed-up Alex residents

More police officers and vehicles will be provided to the Alexandra community to ensure that there is more visible policing in the area.
News
5 hours ago

Eighth suspect arrested for Alexandra murders

The number of suspects arrested for the shootings in Alexandra, which led to the deaths of six people last week, has risen to eight.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released