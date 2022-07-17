Modise said Creecy will also brief her counterparts on SA’s Climate Bill, which provides the regulatory framework to govern the implementation of the country's commitments across all aspects of society and the economy. The bill is now before the National Assembly.
Environment minister to share SA’s climate objectives at Berlin dialogue
Environment minister Barbara Creecy is set to attend the 13th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.
The high-level political discussion is scheduled for three days. Delegates will meet in person for the first time since the outbreak of Covid. Creecy’s spokesperson Albi Modise said the minister will use the opportunity to brief the international community on the progress SA has made in advancing its climate objectives since COP26 in Glasgow.
“She will also use the opportunity to engage in a number of bilateral discussions with her counterparts on climate-related matters,” said Modise. “Matters for discussion will include the Framework for a Just Transition in SA, which was finalised by the Presidential Climate Change Commission and submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa this month. The framework will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration in the near future.”
Modise said Creecy will also brief her counterparts on SA’s Climate Bill, which provides the regulatory framework to govern the implementation of the country's commitments across all aspects of society and the economy. The bill is now before the National Assembly.
“The minister will use the opportunity once again to highlight the devastating impact climate change is having on the African continent. This includes the devastating floods in three provinces in April this year and the drought in the Horn of Africa which is affecting millions of people,” Modise said.
“The need for the full activation of the adaptation provisions in the Paris Agreement to meet the needs of developing countries and the adoption of road maps on how climate finance is to be delivered to help these countries mitigate and adapt to climate change, as well as the key issue of loss and damage, are among the matters to be highlighted by the minister.”
Modise said developing countries are likely to use the dialogue to address the failed financial pledge by developed countries to provide $100bn a year by 2020 to help them meet their climate commitments and the urgency of a new quantified climate finance goal.
“Minister Creecy will stress once again the importance of adequate finance from developed to developing countries to support their Just Energy Transitions towards climate-resilient societies and net-zero emission futures,” he added.
“The Petersberg Dialogue, which is taking place in the run-up to the formal international climate change negotiations, COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, later this year presents ministers with the chance to discuss issues of importance in addressing the climate crisis.
“Other issues to be addressed include the global goal on adaptation, enhanced ambition on mitigation, finance for loss and damage associated with climate change impacts, and funding required by developing and least-developed countries to address the causes and effects of climate change. SA will use the dialogue to offer support to strengthen international co-operation and global solidarity in tackling the climate crisis.”
