Multiple cellphones, cigarettes and toy guns: Trio bust in Mpumalanga

Three suspects found with multiple cellphones, cigarette cartons and toy guns have appeared in a Mpumalanga court and been remanded in custody.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the three men were arrested on Tuesday night at about 9pm during a clean-up operation on the N17 between Chrissiesmeer and Warburton.
“The police ordered a silver Chevrolet sedan to stop. The car, which had Gauteng registration plates, was searched. Ammunition for a 9mm pistol, 10 mobile phones, 33 cartons of cigarettes and three toy guns were found,” Mdhluli said.
The suspects were arrested and made their first court appearance on Thursday. Their case was postponed to July 18.
Mdhluli said the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking them to crimes committed elsewhere, including robbery, as the investigation progresses.
The vehicle was seized by the police as part of the investigation.
The alertness of police at Chrissiesmeer was commended by Mpumalanga police management.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela reiterated the commitment by police to root out crime.
