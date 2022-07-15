×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Bank following robbers’ with police gear arrested by Gauteng police

By TimesLIVE - 15 July 2022 - 10:03
The robbery suspects allegedly followed people from banks after they had withdrawn money. Stock photo.
The robbery suspects allegedly followed people from banks after they had withdrawn money. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/adrianhancu

Four suspects believed to be responsible for “bank following” robberies have been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after they were found with police gear and a car fitted with blue lights.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said crime intelligence members received information the suspects were en route to rob a Johannesburg victim.

With members of the Johannesburg metro police department, officers spotted and followed the car that matched the description given from Turffontein to the Johannesburg CBD, where they stopped them.

“One of the four suspects was found wearing an incomplete police uniform. Upon searching the suspects and vehicle, police found a replica of a firearm, balaclavas, a police jacket, police cap and police bulletproof vest.

“The car, a Toyota Corolla, was fitted with false registration plates and blue lights on the dashboard.”

The suspects, aged between 33 and 37, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, impersonating police officers and possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE

Police on the hunt for three men accused of woman’s murder

Free State police are searching for three men suspected of the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Dagbreek, Welkom, on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

North West cop arrested for ‘robbing business of cigarettes’

A North West police officer may have puffed his job goodbye after he allegedly robbed a local business of cigarettes.
News
5 days ago

Fight between colleagues ends in kidnapping, robbery and murders

A fight between colleagues ended with a high speed chase and three deaths.
News
1 week ago

Mpumalanga tavern owner kills man who allegedly robbed patrons at gunpoint

An alleged bar thief met his end when a tavern owner fired at him and his accomplices in Kabokweni outside Nelspruit, said Mpumalanga police
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released