Another delegate said: “In an SACP congress the SACP speaks last. We're not just an ANC alliance partner, we're an independent political party and Blade Nzimande is our president and should speak last.”
Closing the discussion, Zokwana told delegates the matter was closed and that a report would be tabled in the morning on the adjustments delegates had proposed.
After 24 years at the helm, Nzimande will be stepping down in his role as general secretary of the party.
Nzimande endorsed his deputy Mapaila to take over from him, saying he was extremely capable to doing the job.
Nzimande, who has been lobbied to contest for the chairperson position in the SACP, said he was retiring as general secretary and not from politics or the Communist Party.
“If members want me in any position I am available wherever they see fit,” he said.
SACP delegates against Ramaphosa closing their conference
Image: Alaister Russell
As Day 1 of the SACP national congress got underway in Boksburg on Wednesday, delegates attending the conference made themselves clear that they do not want the ANC closing their conference.
The matter was raised when SACP chairperson Senzeni Zokwana attempted to move the order of the agenda of congress.
A delegate from Gauteng raised the issue that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would speak, according to the congress programme, after SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande had already tabled the 14th congress central committee political report.
Nzimande is scheduled to table his report on Day 2 of the congress while Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver his message of support the following day.
The delegate proposed that Ramaphosa's speaking slot be moved a day earlier so that Nzimande can speak and table his report after him.
“If he can't make it to the second day then another NEC (national executive committee) member must deliver the message of support,” the delegate said.
SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila was at pains to explain how the programme was drafted, saying that it was only finalised on Tuesday night after consultation with the party's alliance.
“We wanted him (Ramaphosa) to listen to the points we'll be making, which is what we want him to speak to in his message of support. We're running a revolution. This is our congress. Allow us to be flexible,” he told delegates.
Soon after that, SACP Eastern Cape chairperson Xolile Nqatha said it was exactly that flexibility that was abused in the past by the ANC.
“The deputy general secretary's explanation is quite easy to understand. It's the very same understanding that makes us to be abused because we're known as understanding. [Former president Jacob] Zuma, during a previous congress, refused to come to our congress and he had to be pushed to come here and even then we were understanding.”
Another delegate said: “In an SACP congress the SACP speaks last. We're not just an ANC alliance partner, we're an independent political party and Blade Nzimande is our president and should speak last.”
Closing the discussion, Zokwana told delegates the matter was closed and that a report would be tabled in the morning on the adjustments delegates had proposed.
After 24 years at the helm, Nzimande will be stepping down in his role as general secretary of the party.
Nzimande endorsed his deputy Mapaila to take over from him, saying he was extremely capable to doing the job.
Nzimande, who has been lobbied to contest for the chairperson position in the SACP, said he was retiring as general secretary and not from politics or the Communist Party.
“If members want me in any position I am available wherever they see fit,” he said.
Blade Nzimande reflects on 24 years at helm of SACP, legacy
SACP to lead big campaign on right to work, food
Blade Nzimande to retire as SACP boss after two decades in charge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos