South Africa

Two trucks set alight in KZN, DA says ANC is fuelling the protests

By TimesLIVE - 13 July 2022 - 06:35
One of the trucks that has been set alight on the R117 near Mpophomeni on Tuesday evening.
Image: Chris Pappas

Two trucks were set alight on the R167 near Mpophomeni in the KZN Midlands on Tuesday evening after a protest which began on Sunday. The DA-led uMngeni local municipality has accused the ANC of fuelling the protests and says it has video evidence.

The R617 and Mandela highway was blockaded by angry residents on Monday and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said protesters were refusing to allow the municipality to conduct an electricity meter audit in their houses.

Pappas said this was a condition of restoring electricity that has been out due to a blown transformer. Pappas said the transformer was overloaded by illegal connections.

In a post on Tuesday, Pappas said threats have been made against other electricity infrastructure in the Mpophomeni area in an attempt to give them false impression that uMngeni municipality is targeting Mpophomeni.

“There have also been threats against other community facilities,” Pappas said.

On Tuesday, the DA-led uMngeni local municipality accused the ANC of fuelling protests on the R617.

Pappas posted footage on social media showing ANC-marked vehicles distributing T-shirts, packets of chips and bread to protesters who are up in arms about electricity meter audits.

“There is clear evidence the disruptions are politically organised. It is no longer about electricity. The municipality urges residents to come forward with information, videos and pictures of those involved. The municipality is keeping evidence of those involved and will, where necessary, lay criminal charges and/or take disciplinary steps,” Pappas said.

The ANC denied the allegations.

