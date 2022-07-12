Alarming decline in SAPS detectives revealed
Planning criticised as losses at stations amount to 1,404
By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 12 July 2022 - 08:09
The number of detectives at police stations across the country has declined by more than 1,400 more than the past four years.
A written reply by police minister Bheki Cele to parliament in May shows that the number of general detectives at police station level had declined from 21,002 in 2019 to 19,598 this year. This is a decline of 1,404...
Alarming decline in SAPS detectives revealed
Planning criticised as losses at stations amount to 1,404
The number of detectives at police stations across the country has declined by more than 1,400 more than the past four years.
A written reply by police minister Bheki Cele to parliament in May shows that the number of general detectives at police station level had declined from 21,002 in 2019 to 19,598 this year. This is a decline of 1,404...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos