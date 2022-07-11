Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa has opened a case with Gqeberha police after receiving death threats.
Vakalisa, a presenter of the popular show Imvuselelo (Revival) which airs on Sunday evenings, received the threats on Saturday afternoon.
Vakalisa used to present Imvuselelo with Rev Mzukisi Faleni, who has since been fired by the station. Faleni was fired for "material breach" of his contract with the station.
Vakalisa received the threats that she must choose between presenting Imvuselelo and her son. She reported the threats to the station's programme manager Masi Mdingane, who then escalated the matter to business manager Loyiso Bala.
She was advised to report the matter to police.
Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the incident.
"It is alleged that on Saturday, July 9, at about 13:03, the complainant (44) believed to be a radio presenter at SABC (Umhlobo Wenene FM) received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.
"The caller warned her that if she loved her son, then she would not go to work this morning.
"At about 19:00, the same day, the complainant opened a case of intimidation at SAPS Humewood and investigation is currently underway," Kinana said.
Sowetan's sister publication the Dispatch understands that the station was now busy beefing up security for Vakalisa's safety.
SABC spokesperson Ndileka Cola said that the corporation is aware of the incident.
‘’The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) can confirm that there have been serious threats received by Nomonde Vakalisa. She has since opened a criminal case in this regard with South African Police Services (SAPS) and they are investigating this matter. The SABC condemns this senseless criminal act with the contempt it deserves,’’ said Cola.
. – Additional reporting by Mpho Koka
Umhlobo Wenene presenter threatened with death
Vakalisa warned to choose between her work, son
Image: Supplied
Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa has opened a case with Gqeberha police after receiving death threats.
Vakalisa, a presenter of the popular show Imvuselelo (Revival) which airs on Sunday evenings, received the threats on Saturday afternoon.
Vakalisa used to present Imvuselelo with Rev Mzukisi Faleni, who has since been fired by the station. Faleni was fired for "material breach" of his contract with the station.
Vakalisa received the threats that she must choose between presenting Imvuselelo and her son. She reported the threats to the station's programme manager Masi Mdingane, who then escalated the matter to business manager Loyiso Bala.
She was advised to report the matter to police.
Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the incident.
"It is alleged that on Saturday, July 9, at about 13:03, the complainant (44) believed to be a radio presenter at SABC (Umhlobo Wenene FM) received a threatening phone call from an anonymous caller.
"The caller warned her that if she loved her son, then she would not go to work this morning.
"At about 19:00, the same day, the complainant opened a case of intimidation at SAPS Humewood and investigation is currently underway," Kinana said.
Sowetan's sister publication the Dispatch understands that the station was now busy beefing up security for Vakalisa's safety.
SABC spokesperson Ndileka Cola said that the corporation is aware of the incident.
‘’The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) can confirm that there have been serious threats received by Nomonde Vakalisa. She has since opened a criminal case in this regard with South African Police Services (SAPS) and they are investigating this matter. The SABC condemns this senseless criminal act with the contempt it deserves,’’ said Cola.
. – Additional reporting by Mpho Koka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos