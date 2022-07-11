×

South Africa

Ntumba's family eager to fight on for justice

Wife calls for review of use of rubber bullets

11 July 2022 - 07:30
Mpho Koka Journalist

The family of slain City of Tshwane employee Mthokozisi Ntumba is considering appealing against last week's high court judgment that acquitted the four police officers accused of his murder.

Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, the deceased's younger brother, Ayanda, said the family was appalled by the decision of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg finding four SAPS members not guilty of Ntumba's murder. This after the state could not locate Naresh Suredin, a technician who was a crucial witness in the trial. ..

