“There is a general feeling among the African support staff that they are not treated with respect, dignity and courtesy by the school management because of their race. This discriminatory and inhumane treatment comes from both white and Indian members of management.
“The principal speaks disparagingly of ‘township schools’ and does not hide her prejudice against schools in [the] township. Evidence was led where the principal constantly shouted at African learners, reminding them that Grosvenor Girls' High is not a township school and they must go back to these township schools. Educators are told to recruit more white learners because the school belongs to white learners.”
The panel documented instances of financial irregularities, including an example of mismanagement of R3.4m which was investigated by the department in 2018.
A preliminary report found improper use of school funds, noncompliance with policies, and a lack of co-operation between the then school governing body (SGB), the principal and the school management team (SMT). It recommended further forensic investigation but no further action was taken.
More recently, the panel found Jorgensen and deputy principal Aarthi Brijraj allegedly incurred irregular procurement processes in conflict with the finance policy and were to be charged with misconduct over the appointment of some staff, including Brijraj’s sister.
Mshengu said the panel received evidence from former and current pupils, members of the teaching staff, general school workers, SGB members and parents. He said the department was satisfied that the panel had met all requirements before arriving at its findings and recommendations.
Charge KZN principal for misconduct and report her to SAHRC, says MEC
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban should be charged with misconduct and reported to the SA Human Rights Commission for alleged racism.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu made this announcement on Monday, when he released a five-page report detailing the findings and recommendations compiled by an independent panel to investigate allegations of racism and financial irregularities at the school in March.
The panel was led by advocate Vusi Khuzwayo (SC) and included evidence leader advocate Makhosini Nkosi, educational psychologist Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi, Jackie Pretorius-Bishop and SD Moloi Attorneys.
“The report leaves no room for doubt that its findings and recommendations are based on credible and verifiable evidence tendered by various people. In this situation, I have decided to accept all the recommendations given by the panel and have referred the report to the HOD for implementation. I have also directed legal services to lay a complaint against the principal with the Human Rights Commission,” said Mshengu.
He said principal Linda Jorgensen, who was placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, was found to have used derogatory, discriminatory and dehumanising language when dealing with race-related issues.
“There is a general feeling among the African support staff that they are not treated with respect, dignity and courtesy by the school management because of their race. This discriminatory and inhumane treatment comes from both white and Indian members of management.
“The principal speaks disparagingly of ‘township schools’ and does not hide her prejudice against schools in [the] township. Evidence was led where the principal constantly shouted at African learners, reminding them that Grosvenor Girls' High is not a township school and they must go back to these township schools. Educators are told to recruit more white learners because the school belongs to white learners.”
The panel documented instances of financial irregularities, including an example of mismanagement of R3.4m which was investigated by the department in 2018.
A preliminary report found improper use of school funds, noncompliance with policies, and a lack of co-operation between the then school governing body (SGB), the principal and the school management team (SMT). It recommended further forensic investigation but no further action was taken.
More recently, the panel found Jorgensen and deputy principal Aarthi Brijraj allegedly incurred irregular procurement processes in conflict with the finance policy and were to be charged with misconduct over the appointment of some staff, including Brijraj’s sister.
Mshengu said the panel received evidence from former and current pupils, members of the teaching staff, general school workers, SGB members and parents. He said the department was satisfied that the panel had met all requirements before arriving at its findings and recommendations.
Mshengu said racism at the school was “systematic, structural and that white authority dominates all facets at the school”.
The department recommended that:
Mshengu said the report has been forwarded to KZN premier Sihle Zikalala with a recommendation for the appointment of a commission of inquiry into racism in schools in the province.
“We all have a duty to protect our learners from any forms of racial attitudes and provide them with a better chance to be a generation that will live in a truly nonracial South Africa. This will depend on the protection they receive from authorities and general members of society alike,” said Mshengu.
Efforts to contact Jorgensen and Brijraj were not immediately successful.
TimesLIVE
Racism probe into KZN girls' school complete, findings to be made public
EFF welcomes suspension of Grosvenor Girls High principal
KZN education department suspends Grosvenor principal amid racism allegations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos