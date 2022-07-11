×

South Africa

137 spent cartridges found at scene of Soweto tavern massacre: Cele

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022 - 11:50
Police minister Bheki Cele was joined by Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale at Nomzamo, where 15 people were killed in a tavern shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.

One hundred and thirty-seven empty cartridges were found at the scene of the massacre, he revealed after receiving a briefing from police in Orlando East.

During a community engagement on Monday, Cele heard the concerns about crime in the area from members of the community of Nomzamo, Diepkloof and Orlando.

This is a developing story.

