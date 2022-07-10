×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | EFF and Operation Dudula members clash outside Soweto tavern massacre site

10 July 2022 - 13:50
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Operation Dudula clash outside the Soweto tavern where 15 people died after gunmen opened fire in the early hours of Sunday
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Operation Dudula clash outside the Soweto tavern where 15 people died after gunmen opened fire in the early hours of Sunday
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Police had to intervene in clashes between EFF and Operation Dudula members outside the tavern in Soweto where 15 people died in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

Police formed a shield to separate the two factions and used a loud hailer to calm the tensions apparently caused by both factions claiming to represent the community in Orlando east.

Operation Dudula first made an appearance in Soweto in June 2021 and since then Nhlanhla Lux has become the face of the organisation calling for the removal of illegal foreign nationals in SA and fighting for the economic development of townships.

In March the EFF accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Lux at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house and accusing him of dealing in drugs, pitting the two movements against each other.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

14 die in mass shooting at Orlando tavern

Assault rifles and pistols were used to kill 14 patrons at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando, Soweto, during the early hours of Sunday morning.
News
5 hours ago

Patrons shot dead at Soweto tavern were of legal drinking age, says Gauteng premier

The 14 patrons who were shot dead at Mdlalose’s tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of Sunday were all above the age of 18, Gauteng ...
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released