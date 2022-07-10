“Ekurhuleni needs a political situation because Ekurhuleni is currently leaderless for over a month or so because the reality is there is an opportunity to take over that council and currently we can’t because we’re dealing with this matter. I’m quite confident a political situation will be found.”
ANC Gauteng indaba overcomes Ekurhuleni hurdle
Disputed branches allowed to sit in but their votes quarantined
After hours of delays, voting for additional provincial executive committee (PEC) members finally got underway at the 14th Gauteng provincial conference on Sunday afternoon.
While the announcement of who made the cut into the PEC was meant to have been made on Saturday, the issue of quarantined votes from five Ekurhuleni branches got in the way, causing yet another delay to conference proceedings.
By midday, voting finally got underway.
ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the steering committee had resolved not to allow the issue of 19 votes from Ekurhuleni to affect the provincial conference.
The conference resolved that disputed branches from Ekurhuleni could participate in the conference but that their votes would be quarantined pending the finalisation of their dispute.
“The steering committee consists of NEC (national executive committee) members and regional secretaries and they clarified Ekurhuleni doesn’t affect conference and going forward Ekurhuleni must be resolved.
SA will be doomed without the ANC — Panyaza Lesufi
“Ekurhuleni needs a political situation because Ekurhuleni is currently leaderless for over a month or so because the reality is there is an opportunity to take over that council and currently we can’t because we’re dealing with this matter. I’m quite confident a political situation will be found.”
Panyaza said delegates were allowed to raise the matter and ventilate their issues and their views. He said not allowing this would have been a miscarriage of justice.
“What excites me is to hear the views of the branches on how to take the party forward and also the views we’ll be taking to the policy conference.
“There are three critical areas we’ve focused on, such as the high levels of crime and the lawlessness we’re seeing. Secondly, which is crucial, is the energy crisis we find ourselves in and the high cost of food and we need to respond to that, and thirdly, building a capable state that has the capacity to deliver services to people,” he said.
Touching on the Soweto mass shooting at a tavern in Orlando on Sunday morning, Lesufi said premier David Makhura and various members of his cabinet would visit the families of the deceased.
