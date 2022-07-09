×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Take 2: round 2 of the 14th ANC Gauteng provincial conference gets under way

09 July 2022 - 13:23
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Newly elected members of the ANC in Gauteng led by their chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.
ANC Gauteng_1982 Newly elected members of the ANC in Gauteng led by their chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

More than 1,000 delegates gathered for the second leg of 14th ANC Gauteng provincial conference as the party reconvenes for the programme at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE reported that ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and newly elected provincial secretary TK Nciza said the party in the province had to break its provincial conference into two because of shambolic organisation of the first leg a fortnight ago.

The only thing that was achieved on the agenda was electing the provincial officials.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was elected chair and Nomantu Ralehoko his deputy. Tasneem Motara is Nciza’s deputy and Morakane Mosupyoe the provincial treasurer.

This weekend the party plans to elect the additional members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) and discuss policy proposals that the province will take to the ANC national policy conference.

On Saturday, delegates were expected to be addressed by Lesufi and announce the nominees for the additional members. Those elected were expected to be announced on Saturday night.

It was not clear whether party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was expected to address the gathering on the 67th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, would make an appearance at the conference.

TimesLIVE

ANC should prioritise dealing with power cuts — Nciza

If the ANC has any chance of turning around its electoral fortunes in Gauteng, the party needs to tackle the energy crisis head-on.
News
1 day ago

Mkhwebane's interdict bid won't be funded by state

Taxpayers will not fund suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to interdict her suspension but will fork out money as she fights the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released