South Africa

Gauteng cops seize R10m in stolen copper, arrest four

09 July 2022 - 13:27
Four suspects have been arrested for possession of stolen copper worth R10m.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have recovered R10m worth of stolen copper in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said officers arrested four suspects on Thursday after following up on information about stolen copper in the suburb.

“Upon arrival at the given location, members found a truck with two trailers loaded with plates of copper. Two more empty trailers were found on the premises and further investigation established that the trailer was stolen as a case was opened in Kempton Park. Four suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before a magistrate's court soon on charges of possession of stolen property.

“The endeavours of the police in Gauteng to fight non-ferrous metal crimes continue to bear positive results,” said Sello.

TimesLIVE

