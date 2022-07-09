Gauteng police have recovered R10m worth of stolen copper in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said officers arrested four suspects on Thursday after following up on information about stolen copper in the suburb.
“Upon arrival at the given location, members found a truck with two trailers loaded with plates of copper. Two more empty trailers were found on the premises and further investigation established that the trailer was stolen as a case was opened in Kempton Park. Four suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before a magistrate's court soon on charges of possession of stolen property.
“The endeavours of the police in Gauteng to fight non-ferrous metal crimes continue to bear positive results,” said Sello.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng cops seize R10m in stolen copper, arrest four
Image: Supplied
Gauteng police have recovered R10m worth of stolen copper in Lenasia, Johannesburg.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said officers arrested four suspects on Thursday after following up on information about stolen copper in the suburb.
“Upon arrival at the given location, members found a truck with two trailers loaded with plates of copper. Two more empty trailers were found on the premises and further investigation established that the trailer was stolen as a case was opened in Kempton Park. Four suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before a magistrate's court soon on charges of possession of stolen property.
“The endeavours of the police in Gauteng to fight non-ferrous metal crimes continue to bear positive results,” said Sello.
TimesLIVE
Five arrested at scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga, four remain in custody
Alleged copper thieves bust in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos