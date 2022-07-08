SA's Afrigen partners with US on mRNA vaccine research

SA's Afrigen Biologics Ltd said on Friday that it will collaborate with US government researchers to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

The agreement will enable the sharing of scientific expertise, technical skills and materials with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help Afrigen produce mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 and other diseases, said the Cape Town-based biotech start-up.

mRNA is the technology used for Covid-19 shots by market leaders such as Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Both have declined international requests to share their technology and expertise, citing complexity of the manufacturing process.