South Africa

National Lotteries Commission suspends applications for funding of NGOs

NLC intends to resume process on September 1

08 July 2022 - 08:50
Mpho Koka Journalist

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has temporarily suspended applications for the funding of non-profit organisations, saying it needed time to process the ones they received.

“In the current financial year, 5,329 applications have been received between April 1 and June 24  2022,” said the commission's spokesperson, Ndivhuho Mafela...

