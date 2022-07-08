Home sickness births a brand of tasty mopani worms treats
Home sickness births a brand of tasty mopani worms treats
Interest is growing but capital remains challenge, says Vesela-Ntimbani
It was Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani’s home sickness that inspired her to start a brand of tasty treats made from Mopani worms.
The 40-year-old is the founder of Matomani – a modern twist of the protein food source that is indigenous to the warm regions of Limpopo...
