Pandemic drove lawyer to enter furniture business
Ndaba now employs 17 people
Hlamarisa Ndaba took R300,000 from her savings and bought beds, which she sold from her parents’ house and on the streets of Tembisa, on the East Rand, when she started her journey to becoming a businesswoman.
Ndaba, 33, from Centurion, Pretoria, is the founder and owner of Precision Interiors – a company that manufactures beds and furniture. The company has four stores – two furniture stores in the Pretoria CBD and Giyani, and bed stores in Thabazimbi and Malamulele...
