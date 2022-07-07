Mohlakeng residents under siege from Marashea thugs
Community says municipality, police do nothing about crime
A balaclava-clad gang has been terrorising some communities on the West Rand, leaving a trail of destruction and forcing at least 10 families to flee their homes.
Known as Marashea, the gang is believed to be made up of people from Lesotho who are identified by blankets they wear over their shoulders. The gang has been targeting a number of areas, including Mohlakeng and Purification Farm in Randfontein...
