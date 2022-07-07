×

South Africa

Mohlakeng community calls for the reopening of satellite police station

‘We don’t have enough cops on our streets’

07 July 2022 - 07:49

Frustrated Mohlakeng residents are pleading with authorities to reopen a satellite police station to help curb violent crimes in the Rand West district.

The request comes as residents allege that there is a group of Lesotho nationals that are behind a series of crimes in their neighbourhood...

