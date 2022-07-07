Mohlakeng community calls for the reopening of satellite police station
‘We don’t have enough cops on our streets’
Frustrated Mohlakeng residents are pleading with authorities to reopen a satellite police station to help curb violent crimes in the Rand West district.
The request comes as residents allege that there is a group of Lesotho nationals that are behind a series of crimes in their neighbourhood...
