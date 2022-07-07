Mkhwebane's fight against suspension won't be funded

Taxpayers will not fund suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to interdict her suspension but will fork out money as she fights the ongoing parliamentary process to impeach her.

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka withdrew an application at the Western Cape high court seeking to interdict impeachment proceedings against Mkhwebane and set aside her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the public protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said the office had taken a decision to withdraw the institution’s participation in all pending litigation instituted by Mkhwebane in the name of the institution.

However, he said caution had been taken not to interfere with Mkhwebane’s preparations in line with the critical safeguards of the impeachment process that had been highlighted by the Constitutional Court and the high court.

“The public protector SA will not fund advocate Mkhwebane’s appeal against the recent decision of the Western Cape high court, where she sought to obtain an urgent interdict to prevent her suspension; the rescission application pending before the Constitutional Court and the defamation of character lawsuit, which is a private matter against the Democratic Alliance.”

However, the public protector's office will fund the challenge to her suspension, her defence during the impeachment proceedings and the criminal perjury case.