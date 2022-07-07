Five arrested at scrap metal dealers in Mpumalanga, four remain in custody

Sekgotodi said the team then proceeded to JE&M scrap metal at Kendal where copper cable weighing 44kg was seized and three suspects were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property in terms of the Second Hands Goods Act.

The team arrested Takalani Nndweleni, 44, at another scrap metal place where copper weighing 72kg was seized.

Raputsoe Taoana, 29, Prince William Mbanzini, 29, Lawrence Makhinika, 30, and Nndweleni appeared before the Ogies magistrate's court on Wednesday and they were remanded in custody.

The case was postponed until July 12 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE